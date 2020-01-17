Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2020 8:27am   Comments
  • Citigroup lifted Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $145 to $170. Caterpillar closed at $147.87 on Thursday.
  • UBS cut Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $37 to $35. Twitter shares closed at $34.19 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from $113 to $118. Yum! Brands closed at $102.16 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $62 to $68. Ventas closed at $58.64 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg boosted the price target for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $140 to $151. Marriott shares closed at $149.02 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $16 to $24. Snap closed at $18.25 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg raised the price target for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from $37 to $43. Aramark shares closed at $46.61 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $89 to $108. QUALCOMM shares closed at $91.79 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered IBM (NYSE: IBM) price target from $170 to $155. IBM shares closed at $137.98 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from $157 to $170. Sempra Energy shares closed at $155.18 on Thursday.

