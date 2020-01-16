10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Citigroup boosted the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $580 to $600. BlackRock closed at $530.26 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $69 to $58. Owens Corning closed at $65.29 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) price target from $5 to $3. CVR Partners shares closed at $3.00 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $230 to $245. Lululemon closed at $243.49 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $250 to $360. Tesla shares closed at $518.50 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) price target from $32 to $56. Luckin Coffee shares closed at $45.13 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $7 to $6.5. Michaels shares closed at $7.00 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $115 to $106. Xilinx shares closed at $98.83 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) price target from $11 to $13. Purple Innovation closed at $11.27 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $315 to $345. Adobe shares closed at $342.94 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.