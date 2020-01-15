10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $97 to $100. Citigroup closed at $81.91 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from $110 to $125. First Republic Bank closed at $120.75 on Tuesday.
- B of A Securities lifted JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $145 to $147. JPMorgan shares closed at $138.80 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $56 to $51. Wells Fargo shares closed at $49.30 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $65 to $71. Delta Air closed at $61.45 on Tuesday.
- Pivotal Research cut Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) price target from $13.5 to $10. Tilly's shares closed at $8.88 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) from $60 to $72. Barnes shares closed at $63.59 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein lowered the price target for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) from $68 to $53. Nutrien shares closed at $48.35 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) price target from $66 to $49. First Solar closed at $58.78 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) from $55.5 to $62. Coca-Cola European Partners shares closed at $51.33 on Tuesday.
