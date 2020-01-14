Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 8:34am   Comments
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from $25 to $28. Zumiez closed at $33.04 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners raised the price target on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $118 to $125. Hasbro closed at $104.86 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $157 to $181. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $147.21 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) from $60 to $72. WESCO shares closed at $56.43 on Monday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE: TCP) from $44 to $48. TC Pipelines closed at $42.93 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) price target from $94 to $90. SYSCO shares closed at $83.72 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) from $15 to $20. Clearwater Paper shares closed at $19.40 on Monday.
  • First Analysis cut the price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from $133 to $119. Check Point shares closed at $113.44 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital lifted Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) price target from $88 to $110. Diamondback Energy closed at $90.48 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $93 to $106. Teladoc Health shares closed at $95.97 on Monday.

