10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from $25 to $28. Zumiez closed at $33.04 on Monday.
- MKM Partners raised the price target on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $118 to $125. Hasbro closed at $104.86 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $157 to $181. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $147.21 on Monday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) from $60 to $72. WESCO shares closed at $56.43 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE: TCP) from $44 to $48. TC Pipelines closed at $42.93 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler cut SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) price target from $94 to $90. SYSCO shares closed at $83.72 on Monday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) from $15 to $20. Clearwater Paper shares closed at $19.40 on Monday.
- First Analysis cut the price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from $133 to $119. Check Point shares closed at $113.44 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital lifted Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) price target from $88 to $110. Diamondback Energy closed at $90.48 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $93 to $106. Teladoc Health shares closed at $95.97 on Monday.
