10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2020 8:12am   Comments
  • Argus Research boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $240 to $300. NVIDIA closed at $244.32 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from $78 to $91. Hexcel closed at $72.91 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $300 to $375. Apple shares closed at $310.33 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $385 to $612. Tesla shares closed at $478.15 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) from $29 to $26. Granite Construction closed at $27.68 on Friday.
  • Bernstein raised Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $189 to $197. Autodesk shares closed at $192.36 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $160 to $175. Veeva shares closed at $145.51 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $168 to $163. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $149.01 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lifted Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) price target from $63 to $68. Texas Roadhouse closed at $55.97 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) from $110 to $145. Woodward shares closed at $121.96 on Friday.

