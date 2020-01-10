10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $160 to $185. Microsoft closed at $162.09 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) from $3 to $1. Aurora Cannabis closed at $1.86 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $191 to $210. Autodesk shares closed at $191.94 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $90 to $132. Skyworks shares closed at $119.65 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from $40 to $17. Portola Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.74 on Thursday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) price target from $144 to $125. Travelers shares closed at $137.62 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna cut the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $47 to $41. Foot Locker shares closed at $38.54 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from $72 to $67. RealPage shares closed at $55.22 on Thursday.
- Jefferies cut Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) price target from $28 to $19. Dropbox closed at $18.37 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $423 to $553. Tesla shares closed at $481.34 on Thursday.
