10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 10:43am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) from $92 to $100. Science Applications International closed at $89.26 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) from $71 to $85. Lumentum shares closed at $82.96 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $225 to $230. Accenture closed at $204.33 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) price target from $125 to $127. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $86.65 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) from $17 to $24. Halozyme Therapeutics closed at $18.45 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised the price target for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from $112 to $115. Northern Trust shares closed at $106.79 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research lifted The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) price target from $219 to $290. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $237.76 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from $62 to $70. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $53.81 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities cut Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) price target from $55 to $50. Kohl's closed at $49.38 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $185 to $195. Microsoft shares closed at $160.09 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

