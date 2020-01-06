Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 8:35am   Comments
  • Pivotal Research boosted the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) from $1,445 to $1,650. Alphabet closed at $1,360.66 on Friday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $280 to $350. Apple shares closed at $297.43 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $76 to $95. State Street closed at $79.57 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $94 to $74. Dollar Tree shares closed at $93.03 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $200 to $215. salesforce.com closed at $166.17 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $84 to $88. Citigroup shares closed at $79.70 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lifted Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) price target from $81 to $92. Lamb Weston closed at $93.56 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $286 to $320. ServiceNow shares closed at $291.10 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) price target from $17.75 to $15.5. Virtu Financial shares closed at $16.66 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray boosted the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $247 to $284. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $217.98 on Friday.

