10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 8:31am   Comments
  • RBC Capital lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $295 to $330. Apple shares closed at $300.35 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $242 to $250. NextEra Energy closed at $238.62 on Thursday.
  • BTIG boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $890 to $1,010. Chipotle closed at $858.19 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $75 to $65. Incyte shares closed at $85.97 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from $149 to $190. Ameriprise Financial closed at $169.23 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) from $53 to $68. Cogent Communications shares closed at $65.50 on Thursday.
  • BTIG lifted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $67 to $75. Papa John's closed at $62.80 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $290 to $330. Apple shares closed at $300.35 on Thursday.
  • PiperJaffray boosted Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) price target from $5 to $7. Endo shares closed at $4.50 on Thursday.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $110 to $99. Incyte shares closed at $85.97 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

