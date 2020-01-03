10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- RBC Capital lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $295 to $330. Apple shares closed at $300.35 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $242 to $250. NextEra Energy closed at $238.62 on Thursday.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $890 to $1,010. Chipotle closed at $858.19 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $75 to $65. Incyte shares closed at $85.97 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from $149 to $190. Ameriprise Financial closed at $169.23 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) from $53 to $68. Cogent Communications shares closed at $65.50 on Thursday.
- BTIG lifted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $67 to $75. Papa John's closed at $62.80 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $290 to $330. Apple shares closed at $300.35 on Thursday.
- PiperJaffray boosted Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) price target from $5 to $7. Endo shares closed at $4.50 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $110 to $99. Incyte shares closed at $85.97 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.