5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:42am   Comments
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) from $18 to $11. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.50 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) from $9.5 to $9. Cambium Networks shares closed at $7.76 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) from $26 to $31. Immunomedics closed at $21.67 on Thursday.
  • PiperJaffray cut the price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) from $10 to $1.7. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.20 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) price target from $25 to $28. Flexion Therapeutics shares closed at $19.18 on Thursday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

