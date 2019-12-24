Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 8:47am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $160 to $173. Sarepta Therapeutics closed at $135.58 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $95 to $100. CarMax shares closed at $89.18 on Monday.
  • Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) price target from $246 to $266. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $255.13 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) from $10 to $9.25. Nexa Resources shares closed at $8.38 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) from $52 to $63. Ceridian HCM closed at $66.47 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from $147 to $140. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares closed at $127.04 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) price target from $190 to $185. Sarepta Therapeutics closed at $135.58 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Thank You

