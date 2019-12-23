Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 8:30am   Comments
  • Stifel boosted the price target on Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) from $95 to $99. Trex closed at $87.83 on Friday.
  • Ascendiant Capital lowered the price target for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from $4.25 to $3.25. Groupon shares closed at $2.23 on Friday.
  • Wedbush raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $325 to $350. Apple shares closed at $279.44 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital lifted the price target for Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) from $10 to $13. Callon Petroleum shares closed at $4.55 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from $143 to $150. 3M shares closed at $175.37 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from $60 to $63. Winnebago closed at $51.91 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lowered Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $140 to $135. Darden shares closed at $110.24 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lifted the price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) from $15 to $18. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.44 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) price target from $53 to $59. Performance Food shares closed at $49.12 on Friday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $80 to $90. CarMax shares closed at $92.71 on Friday.

