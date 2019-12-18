10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- H.C. Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) price target from $10 to $3.5. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.41 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) from $25 to $39. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $26.35 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham lifted the price target for CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $96 to $102. CarMax shares closed at $98.90 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $61 to $68. Applied Materials closed at $60.79 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $170 to $163. FedEx closed at $163.23 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) price target from $95 to $102. Leidos shares closed at $91.53 on Tuesday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from $121 to $115. Heico shares closed at $120.67 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Southern Co (NYSE: SO) price target from $60 to $64. Southern shares closed at $63.70 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from $159 to $176. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $116.55 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from $40 to $34. Macerich shares closed at $25.95 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
