Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) price target from $1,200 to $1,300. AutoZone shares closed at $1,230.92 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $286 to $288. Costco Wholesale shares closed at $297.34 on Thursday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $325 to $350. Adobe shares closed at $305.96 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from $465 to $450. Lendingtree closed at $293.68 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $340 to $365. Broadcom closed at $327.80 on Thursday.
  • Barclays boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $53 to $56. Ciena shares closed at $42.62 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from $100 to $105. Eaton shares closed at $94.45 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $228 to $233. Constellation shares closed at $179.79 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from $16 to $13. Hanesbrands shares closed at $15.18 on Thursday.
  • Janney Capital raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $160 to $175. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $100.47 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AEO)

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019
Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Adobe's Q4 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Forward Air To Buy Most Of Linn Star To Expand Last-Mile Network

Bennett International Group Expects Growth In Diversified Services