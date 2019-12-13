10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) price target from $1,200 to $1,300. AutoZone shares closed at $1,230.92 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $286 to $288. Costco Wholesale shares closed at $297.34 on Thursday.
- Stifel lifted the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $325 to $350. Adobe shares closed at $305.96 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from $465 to $450. Lendingtree closed at $293.68 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $340 to $365. Broadcom closed at $327.80 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $53 to $56. Ciena shares closed at $42.62 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from $100 to $105. Eaton shares closed at $94.45 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $228 to $233. Constellation shares closed at $179.79 on Thursday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from $16 to $13. Hanesbrands shares closed at $15.18 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $160 to $175. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $100.47 on Thursday.
