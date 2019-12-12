10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- RBC Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) price target from $18 to $16. American Eagle shares closed at $14.13 on Wednesday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $237 to $224. Home Depot shares closed at $212.00 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) from $46 to $44. Apollo Global Management shares closed at $44.96 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $140 to $144. Signature Bank closed at $129.95 on Wednesday.
- Stifel lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from $120 to $110. Wayfair closed at $88.10 on Wednesday.
- Baird cut Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) price target from $5 to $1. Miragen Therapeutics shares closed at $0.69 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lowered the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $130 to $60. Childrens Place shares closed at $54.31 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) price target from $32 to $38. Bausch Health shares closed at $29.33 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $132 to $161. FedEx shares closed at $159.08 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $90 to $94. Starbucks shares closed at $86.59 on Wednesday.
