Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse lowered GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) price target from $6 to $5. GameStop shares closed at $6.51 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $193 to $209. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $202.38 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,275 to $1,350. Forty Seven shares closed at $1,250.00 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target on Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) from $24 to $17. Welbilt closed at $16.32 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from $37 to $35. Acadia Healthcare closed at $32.06 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $100 to $110. Nike shares closed at $97.01 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $5 to $10.5. PG&E shares closed at $12.32 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) price target from $2 to $3.5. AK Steel shares closed at $3.41 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) from $80 to $90. Johnson Outdoors shares closed at $75.29 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from $31 to $15. Conn's shares closed at $13.65 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + ACHC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
JPMorgan Upgrades AK Steel Amid Cleveland-Cliffs Acquisition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2019
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DarioHealth Jumps On Walmart Distribution Deal; Cara Therapeutics Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session