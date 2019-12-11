10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse lowered GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) price target from $6 to $5. GameStop shares closed at $6.51 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $193 to $209. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $202.38 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,275 to $1,350. Forty Seven shares closed at $1,250.00 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham cut the price target on Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) from $24 to $17. Welbilt closed at $16.32 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from $37 to $35. Acadia Healthcare closed at $32.06 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $100 to $110. Nike shares closed at $97.01 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $5 to $10.5. PG&E shares closed at $12.32 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) price target from $2 to $3.5. AK Steel shares closed at $3.41 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) from $80 to $90. Johnson Outdoors shares closed at $75.29 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from $31 to $15. Conn's shares closed at $13.65 on Tuesday.
