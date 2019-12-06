Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 8:11am   Comments
  • UBS lowered Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $43 to $31. Ciena shares closed at $36.29 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from $11 to $5. Encana shares closed at $3.93 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $9 to $7. Michaels shares closed at $6.08 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from $33 to $21. TechnipFMC closed at $18.90 on Thursday.
  • PiperJaffray boosted the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $227 to $244. Lululemon closed at $230.79 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) price target from $16 to $18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $9.97 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) from $12 to $22. Epizyme shares closed at $15.30 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) price target from $32 to $25. Tapestry shares closed at $25.45 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) from $5 to $1.50. J.Jill shares closed at $1.24 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from $6 to $4.75. At Home shares closed at $5.48 on Thursday.

