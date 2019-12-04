Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 8:22am   Comments
  • JP Morgan raised Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) price target from $83 to $89. Tyson Foods shares closed at $88.95 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $310 to $315. UnitedHealth closed at $276.90 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $175 to $185. salesforce.com shares closed at $161.57 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from $80 to $90. CVS shares closed at $74.71 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $191 to $222. Tesla closed at $336.20 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) from $175 to $200. Penumbra shares closed at $171.03 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) price target from $9 to $5. ViewRay shares closed at $4.44 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) price target from $300 to $368. NetEase shares closed at $317.32 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $70 to $77. Healthequity shares closed at $61.24 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) from $357 to $360. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $275.77 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

