10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 8:52am   Comments
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) from $44 to $36. Obseva shares closed at $4.55 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $182 to $200. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $151.12 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray cut the price target on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $250 to $228. Ulta Beauty closed at $233.86 on Friday.
  • B. Riley lowered the price target for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) from $60 to $57. Cedar Fair shares closed at $55.84 on Friday.
  • Argus Research cut the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $290 to $260. Public Storage shares closed at $210.68 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) from $20 to $10. Evolent Health closed at $7.21 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $147 to $180. Splunk shares closed at $149.22 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) price target from $260 to $305. UnitedHealth shares closed at $279.87 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) from $28 to $23. HUYA shares closed at $21.10 on Friday.
  • Baird raised the price target for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from $65 to $81. AeroVironment shares closed at $61.34 on Friday.

