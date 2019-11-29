Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 8:53am   Comments
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) from $50 to $54. Apartment Investment and Management shares closed at $53.74 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) price target from $100 to $102. Eagle Materials shares closed at $94.14 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $29 to $35. Peloton Interactive shares closed at $32.16 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) from $85 to $83. Ryman Hospitality Properties closed at $91.49 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted the price target for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from $14 to $15. RLJ Lodging Trust shares closed at $17.23 on Wednesday.
  • Chardan Capital Markets raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) price target from $45 to $81. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $69.02 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) from $11 to $10. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares closed at $7.66 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

