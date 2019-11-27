10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $117 to $100. Dollar Tree shares closed at $95.26 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $175 to $182. VMware shares closed at $164.90 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $120 to $110. PVH shares closed at $100.05 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $35 to $49. Charles Schwab shares closed at $49.24 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $175 to $189. Autodesk closed at $170.80 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $33 to $53. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $51.66 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) from $19 to $17. Brightview shares closed at $16.36 on Tuesday.
- PiperJaffray raised the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $86 to $97. Best Buy shares closed at $81.57 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $200 to $225. Burlington closed at $225.97 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $40 to $47. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $46.77 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.