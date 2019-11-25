Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 9:00am   Comments
  • Baird raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) price target from $35 to $50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.50 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $20 to $24. Hibbett shares closed at $28.69 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from $220 to $270. CACI International shares closed at $231.30 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) from $32 to $46. Atkore shares closed at $40.72 on Friday.
  • UBS cut the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $10 to $9. PG&E shares closed at $7.31 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $165 to $200. Deere shares closed at $175.38 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GBT) from $110 to $98. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $56.14 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target on Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) from $30 to $24. Funko closed at $14.91 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) price target from $177 to $195. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $159.55 on Friday.
  • Stifel boosted The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) price target from $22 to $25. Wendy's shares closed at $20.92 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

