10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Berenberg lowered TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) price target from $29 to $22.5. TechnipFMC shares closed at $19.65 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $160 to $175. Splunk shares closed at $126.84 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $116 to $125. Ross Stores shares closed at $111.79 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) price target from $24 to $32. Luckin Coffee shares closed at $27.95 on Thursday.
- Citi lifted the price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from $137 to $155. International Flavors & Fragrances closed at $136.88 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS) from $46 to $37. Marcus shares closed at $33.43 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from $88 to $93. Duke Energy shares closed at $86.66 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $22 to $20. Pure Storage shares closed at $19.85 on Thursday.
- Cascend boosted the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $330 to $350. Broadcom closed at $315.25 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $60 to $50. Albemarle shares closed at $65.13 on Thursday.
