10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) price target from $4 to $1.5. Castlight Health shares closed at $1.42 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $230 to $278. Paycom Software shares closed at $239.49 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital boosted Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target from $245 to $265. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $235.91 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $56 to $48. Kohl's closed at $47.02 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) from $13 to $10. Berry Petroleum shares closed at $8.90 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) from $250 to $314. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $206.00 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $141 to $143. Disney shares closed at $148.38 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from $56 to $46. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $36.76 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $28 to $26. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $28.79 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $149 to $162. Autodesk closed at $164.53 on Tuesday.
