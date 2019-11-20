Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 8:20am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) price target from $4 to $1.5. Castlight Health shares closed at $1.42 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $230 to $278. Paycom Software shares closed at $239.49 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital boosted Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target from $245 to $265. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $235.91 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $56 to $48. Kohl's closed at $47.02 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) from $13 to $10. Berry Petroleum shares closed at $8.90 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lifted the price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) from $250 to $314. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $206.00 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) price target from $141 to $143. Disney shares closed at $148.38 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from $56 to $46. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $36.76 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $28 to $26. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $28.79 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $149 to $162. Autodesk closed at $164.53 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

