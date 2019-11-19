Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 8:31am   Comments
  • UBS raised AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $79 to $96. AbbVie shares closed at $88.73 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) from $22 to $9. Intelsat shares closed at $8.03 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $131 to $135. Okta closed at $121.15 on Monday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) from $52 to $55. Leggett & Platt shares closed at $53.57 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) from $100 to $110. AMETEK shares closed at $97.36 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $298 to $367. Broadcom shares closed at $311.07 on Monday.
  • UBS boosted Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $189 to $203. Allergan shares closed at $184.50 on Monday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) from $60 to $64. Intel shares closed at $58.25 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $88 to $105. Fortinet shares closed at $103.84 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from $65 to $40. Meredith closed at $35.11 on Monday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

