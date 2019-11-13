10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- KeyBanc cut Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) price target from $262 to $256. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $242.36 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) from $2 to $1. Senseonics shares closed at $1.02 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from $7 to $3. Diplomat Pharmacy closed at $3.10 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $20 to $18. Mosaic shares closed at $20.93 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) price target from $22 to $27. Kroger shares closed at $27.00 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lowered PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) price target from $60 to $45. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $36.24 on Tuesday.
- Janney Capital lowered the price target for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) from $15 to $10. TapImmune shares closed at $3.92 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from $161 to $191. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $198.01 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $82 to $92. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $101.59 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target on Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) from $100 to $95. Myokardia closed at $54.49 on Tuesday.
