10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS lowered the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $165 to $155. Disney shares closed at $131.45 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) from $180 to $205. Cigna shares closed at $181.85 on Tuesday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from $50 to $80. Masonite International closed at $63.02 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $310 to $340. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $332.60 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) price target from $145 to $155. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $140.31 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) price target from $229 to $174. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $134.75 on Tuesday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $107 to $102. Prudential Financial shares closed at $92.05 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $64 to $81. State Street shares closed at $70.26 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $24 to $20. Mosaic shares closed at $21.65 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Altice USA Inc(NYSE: ATUS) from $33 to $31. Altice USA closed at $31.35 on Tuesday.
