10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 9:31am   Comments
  • B. Riley raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $95 to $105. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $91.06 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham lowered the price target for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from $23 to $17. B&G Foods shares closed at $15.55 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) from $230 to $180. Arista Networks closed at $244.57 on Thursday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) from $39 to $31. Pinterest shares closed at $25.14 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $85 to $80. World Wrestling Entertainment shares closed at $56.04 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lowered The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $216 to $202. Estee Lauder shares closed at $186.27 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America boosted Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) price target from $65 to $70. Arrow Electronics shares closed at $79.28 on Thursday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $125 to $90. Wayfair shares closed at $82.23 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) from $84 to $78. Wabtec shares closed at $69.37 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) from $95 to $105. Tempur Sealy closed at $90.95 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

