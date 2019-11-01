10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- B. Riley raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $95 to $105. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $91.06 on Thursday.
- Buckingham lowered the price target for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from $23 to $17. B&G Foods shares closed at $15.55 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) from $230 to $180. Arista Networks closed at $244.57 on Thursday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) from $39 to $31. Pinterest shares closed at $25.14 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $85 to $80. World Wrestling Entertainment shares closed at $56.04 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lowered The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) price target from $216 to $202. Estee Lauder shares closed at $186.27 on Thursday.
- Bank of America boosted Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) price target from $65 to $70. Arrow Electronics shares closed at $79.28 on Thursday.
- UBS cut the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $125 to $90. Wayfair shares closed at $82.23 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) from $84 to $78. Wabtec shares closed at $69.37 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) from $95 to $105. Tempur Sealy closed at $90.95 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
