10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS raised the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $125 to $130. Lowe's shares closed at $111.58 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $80 to $100. Tiffany closed at $98.55 on Friday.
- Buckingham raised the price target for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) from $150 to $170. Cabot Microelectronics shares closed at $151.44 on Friday.
- DA Davidson cut Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) price target from $45 to $30. Granite Construction shares closed at $26.25 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $460 to $525. Charter Communications shares closed at $462.19 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) from $3.5 to $6. QEP Resources shares closed at $3.65 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital cut Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $451 to $446. Netflix shares closed at $276.82 on Friday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $135 to $110. Hasbro shares closed at $96.01 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $79 to $76. Alaska Air shares closed at $71.57 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from $210 to $204. Estee Lauder closed at $188.63 on Friday.
