Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 8:34am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS raised the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $125 to $130. Lowe's shares closed at $111.58 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $80 to $100. Tiffany closed at $98.55 on Friday.
  • Buckingham raised the price target for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) from $150 to $170. Cabot Microelectronics shares closed at $151.44 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson cut Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) price target from $45 to $30. Granite Construction shares closed at $26.25 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $460 to $525. Charter Communications shares closed at $462.19 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) from $3.5 to $6. QEP Resources shares closed at $3.65 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital cut Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $451 to $446. Netflix shares closed at $276.82 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $135 to $110. Hasbro shares closed at $96.01 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $79 to $76. Alaska Air shares closed at $71.57 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from $210 to $204. Estee Lauder closed at $188.63 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCMP + ALK)

Alaska Air Soars In Q3
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds