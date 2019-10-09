Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 8:25am   Comments
  • Citi lowered Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) price target from $24 to $19. Olin shares closed at $17.63 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) price target from $55 to $40. James River Group shares closed at $48.94 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) price target from $97 to $84. Lincoln Electric shares closed at $80.60 on Tuesday.
  • Gordon Haskett raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $620 to $740. Chipotle shares closed at $805.88 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) from $9.5 to $9. Identiv shares closed at $4.70 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) from $155 to $150. Caterpillar shares closed at $117.97 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from $85 to $88. Eversource Energy closed at $84.85 on Tuesday.
  • Citi lowered the price target for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) from $26 to $23. Westlake Chemical Partners shares closed at $22.87 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) from $18 to $15. Greenhill shares closed at $13.40 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $240 to $260. Apple closed at $224.40 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

