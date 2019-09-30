10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Piper Jaffray raised Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) price target from $75 to $95. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $76.00 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) price target from $47 to $50. Wells Fargo shares closed at $50.71 on Friday.
- Baird boosted Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $161 to $176. Deere shares closed at $166.26 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $243 to $265. Apple shares closed at $218.82 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $95 to $102. Jack in the Box shares closed at $90.45 on Friday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $107 to $110. Incyte closed at $72.82 on Friday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from $345 to $290. Humana shares closed at $257.59 on Friday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $14 to $16. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $9.89 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Newell Co (NASDAQ: NWL) from $15 to $25. Newell shares closed at $18.20 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from $255 to $265. Vail Resorts closed at $236.98 on Friday.
Price Target Changes
