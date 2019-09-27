Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 9:54am   Comments
  • Citigroup raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $30 to $35. Micron shares closed at $48.60 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $263 to $217. FactSet Research shares closed at $245.71 on Thursday.
  • Baird lowered Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $212 to $208. Accenture shares closed at $192.12 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised the price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) from $37 to $42. DICK'S Sporting shares closed at $39.79 on Thursday.
  • Nomura cut the price target for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $52 to $47. Carnival shares closed at $43.95 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $35 to $28. Stitch Fix shares closed at $18.67 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) from $10 to $14. LATAM Airlines shares closed at $9.01 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:: ATRA) from $14 to $9. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $13.58 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) from $29 to $31. Cooper Tire shares closed at $25.53 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2,000 to $2,150. Booking closed at $1,978.45 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

