10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup lowered Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) price target from $95 to $80. Atlas Air Worldwide shares closed at $57.50 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) price target from $30 to $34. Jabil shares closed at $32.85 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) price target from $95 to $103. CarMax shares closed at $86.74 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from $27 to $22. Terex shares closed at $26.25 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $96 to $100. Nike shares closed at $87.18 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted the price target on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) from $63 to $69. IHS Markit shares closed at $65.94 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from $17 to $9. Transocean shares closed at $5.41 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $195 to $212. Accenture shares closed at $190.14 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $235 to $250. Home Depot shares closed at $225.41 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $226 to $256. Cintas closed at $252.14 on Tuesday.
