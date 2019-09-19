10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JP Morgan raised Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) price target from $27 to $32. Intelsat shares closed at $22.91 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie cut United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) price target from $18 to $9. United States Steel shares closed at $12.45 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $200 to $235. Lam Research shares closed at $237.64 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,100 to $1,240. AutoZone shares closed at $1,162.53 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $129 to $122. Paypal shares closed at $105.60 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $130 to $135. Twilio shares closed at $112.55 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from $130 to $116. Check Point shares closed at $111.09 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from $88 to $91. Hyatt shares closed at $75.67 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $220 to $230. Costco shares closed at $292.43 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised the price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) from $110 to $132. Ligand Pharmaceuticals closed at $99.27 on Wednesday.
