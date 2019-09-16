10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS lowered HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) price target from $26 to $20. HP shares closed at $19.08 on Friday.
- Barclays cut Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $31 to $23. Halliburton shares closed at $20.27 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) price target from $93 to $105. Extra Space Storage shares closed at $116.12 on Friday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from $32 to $15. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $15.16 on Friday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) from $7 to $5. Aurora Cannabis shares closed at $5.95 on Friday.
- HSBC lowered the price target on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $67 to $62. LYFT shares closed at $46.10 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from $225 to $230. Raytheon shares closed at $198.72 on Friday.
- Citi raised the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $4 to $12. PG&E shares closed at $11.18 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $115 to $135. Lowe's shares closed at $113.36 on Friday.
- Susquehanna lifted the price target on Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) from $18 to $27. Designer Brands closed at $16.82 on Friday.
