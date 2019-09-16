Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 8:49am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS lowered HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) price target from $26 to $20. HP shares closed at $19.08 on Friday.
  • Barclays cut Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $31 to $23. Halliburton shares closed at $20.27 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) price target from $93 to $105. Extra Space Storage shares closed at $116.12 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from $32 to $15. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $15.16 on Friday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) from $7 to $5. Aurora Cannabis shares closed at $5.95 on Friday.
  • HSBC lowered the price target on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $67 to $62. LYFT shares closed at $46.10 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from $225 to $230. Raytheon shares closed at $198.72 on Friday.
  • Citi raised the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $4 to $12. PG&E shares closed at $11.18 on Friday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $115 to $135. Lowe's shares closed at $113.36 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna lifted the price target on Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) from $18 to $27. Designer Brands closed at $16.82 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRA + ACB)

22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Big Pharma Makes Moves, Diddy & Wahlberg Go After CBD, Medicine Man Continues M&A Spree
The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2019
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session