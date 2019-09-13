Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 8:58am   Comments
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) price target from $310 to $325. Mastercard shares closed at $276.40 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $187 to $165. Apple shares closed at $223.08 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) price target from $21 to $50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $39.14 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $330 to $340. Broadcom shares closed at $300.58 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) from $232 to $254. ANSYS shares closed at $211.08 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $131 to $127. Paypal shares closed at $107.10 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $158 to $142. Splunk shares closed at $113.91 on Thursday.
  • Citi raised the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $246 to $269. Home Depot shares closed at $233.80 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $18 to $24. Gap shares closed at $19.18 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from $10 to $14. Lumber Liquidators closed at $11.25 on Thursday.

 

