10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 9:12am   Comments
  • BMO Capital cut Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $250 to $245. Palo Alto shares closed at $200.49 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) price target from $89 to $84. Fortive shares closed at $66.96 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) price target from $90 to $106. Match Group shares closed at $85.64 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $221 to $230. Amgen shares closed at $206.32 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura boosted the price target for Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from $8 to $10. Cloudera shares closed at $7.21 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $52 to $65. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $53.50 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from $187 to $230. HubSpot shares closed at $198.83 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from $85 to $100. Incyte shares closed at $77.62 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from $85 to $95. Saia shares closed at $87.82 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from $62 to $32. Green Dot closed at $29.12 on Wednesday.

