10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 9:12am   Comments
  • Citi raised The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) price target from $48 to $55. Medicines Company shares closed at $41.96 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) price target from $65 to $60. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $37.54 on Friday.
  • Chardan Capital lifted Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) price target from $40 to $50. Audentes Therapeutics shares closed at $31.10 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: BOLD) from $226 to $254. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $180.02 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from $22 to $25. Pattern Energy shares closed at $27.15 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $180 to $190. DexCom shares closed at $171.61 on Friday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from $355 to $395. Lendingtree shares closed at $310.09 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,250 to $2,600. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,776.29 on Friday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from $89 to $82. Eaton shares closed at $80.72 on Friday.
  • Berenberg lowered the price target on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from $80 to $69. Planet Fitness closed at $70.61 on Friday.

