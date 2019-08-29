10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Citigroup lowered Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) price target from $100 to $94. Tiffany shares closed at $85.17 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) price target from $85 to $100. Elastic shares closed at $80.13 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $55 to $64. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $68.78 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from $21 to $18. Box shares closed at $13.83 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from $4 to $3. Chico's FAS shares closed at $3.05 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $125 to $152. Okta shares closed at $133.17 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $144 to $158. Casey's shares closed at $170.56 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $458 to $451. Netflix shares closed at $291.77 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) from $40 to $22. Movado closed at $21.22 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lowered Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) price target from $110 to $90. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $77.77 on Wednesday.
