10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 9:16am   Comments
  • Piper Jaffray lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $205 to $142. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $136.45 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) price target from $30 to $20. Hawaiian shares closed at $25.42 on Monday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $200 to $254. Public Storage shares closed at $260.54 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from $52 to $47. Brinker shares closed at $38.04 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) from $377 to $362. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $267.33 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) from $13 to $8. CooTek shares closed at $6.20 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $290 to $320. ServiceNow shares closed at $255.28 on Monday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from $92 to $101. Life Storage shares closed at $103.35 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $105 to $118. Medtronic closed at $106.91 on Monday.
  • UBS lifted Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $215 to $240. Home Depot shares closed at $217.09 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

