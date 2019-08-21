10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Piper Jaffray lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $205 to $142. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $136.45 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) price target from $30 to $20. Hawaiian shares closed at $25.42 on Monday.
- Baird raised the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $200 to $254. Public Storage shares closed at $260.54 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from $52 to $47. Brinker shares closed at $38.04 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) from $377 to $362. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $267.33 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) from $13 to $8. CooTek shares closed at $6.20 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $290 to $320. ServiceNow shares closed at $255.28 on Monday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from $92 to $101. Life Storage shares closed at $103.35 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $105 to $118. Medtronic closed at $106.91 on Monday.
- UBS lifted Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $215 to $240. Home Depot shares closed at $217.09 on Monday.
