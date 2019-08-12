Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 9:12am   Comments
  • DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) price target from $30 to $25. OceanFirst Financial shares closed at $22.52 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $ $168 to $230. Air Products shares closed at $229.87 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $70 to $90. Nevro shares closed at $74.46 on Friday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) from $10 to $7. Livent shares closed at $7.58 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from $28 to $23. Wright Medical shares closed at $21.58 on Friday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: CBB) from $22 to $19. Manitowoc shares closed at $17.01 on Friday.
  • UBS lifted the price target for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from $69 to $75. ONEOK shares closed at $69.05 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from $300 to $345. Humana closed at $297.78 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) price target from $13.7 to $15.3. News Corp shares closed at $13.70 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) price target from $26 to $28. i3 Verticals shares closed at $23.77 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

