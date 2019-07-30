Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 9:13am   Comments
  • Buckingham Research raised SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) price target from $72 to $67. SS&C Technologies shares closed at $59.69 on Monday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from $148 to $163. RH shares closed at $131.18 on Monday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) from $35 to $45. OneMain shares closed at $35.77 on Monday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $330 to $300. Illumina shares closed at $304.41 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $78 to $64. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $42.37 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from $71 to $74. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $71.54 on Monday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $117 to $140. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $134.53 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $140 to $175. RingCentral closed at $126.15 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) price target from $57 to $52.5. HP shares closed at $47.72 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) price target from $15 to $3. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.69 on Monday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

