10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $225 to $235. Apple shares closed at $207.74 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $143 to $150. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $134.50 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from $172 to $177. 3M shares closed at $173.98 on Friday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $110 to $117. Phillips 66 shares closed at $102.32 on Friday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $78 to $95. Starbucks shares closed at $99.11 on Friday.
- Macquarie cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $79 to $63. Alaska Air shares closed at $64.92 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) from $70 to $80. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $70.41 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $110 to $125. NXP Semiconductors closed at $102.36 on Friday.
- Susquehanna lowered Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) price target from $70 to $53. DOW shares closed at $49.11 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) price target from $10 to $4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.69 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
