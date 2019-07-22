Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 8:58am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $48 to $56. Applied Materials shares closed at $47.81 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from $92 to $99. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $90.77 on Friday.
  • Nomura cut the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $107 to $93. LyondellBasell shares closed at $85.92 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,100 to $2,200. Amazon shares closed at $1,964.52 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) price target from $196 to $168. M&T Bank shares closed at $162.87 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $40 to $56. Micron shares closed at $45.52 on Friday.
  • Chardan Capital cut the price target for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) from $22 to $0.7. Vistagen Therapeutics shares closed at $0.62 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $197 to $231. Lam Research closed at $198.47 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) price target from $65 to $55. Brunswick shares closed at $45.72 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) price target from $93 to $95. Nasdaq shares closed at $101.73 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

