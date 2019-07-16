10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Buckingham Research raised the price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $111 to $120. United Airlines shares closed at $91.32 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $95 to $104. J B Hunt shares closed at $92.58 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray raised Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) price target from $114 to $125. Tractor Supply shares closed at $111.46 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $178 to $150. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $167.76 on Monday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from $19 to $11. Carrizo Oil shares closed at $10.70 on Monday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) from $18 to $8.5. Kindred Biosciences shares closed at $7.82 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) from $76 to $68. Arrow Electronics shares closed at $68.90 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) price target from $45 to $36. Cognex shares closed at $42.51 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from $82 to $58. Cimarex Energy closed at $53.38 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) price target from $125 to $133. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $106.41 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.