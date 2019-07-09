Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 10:02am   Comments
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from $83 to $80. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $59.89 on Monday.
  • Buckingham Research boosted the price target for NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) from $3,580 to $3,860. NVR shares closed at $3,343.31 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from $52 to $56. Six Flags shares closed at $52.30 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target on CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from $36 to $50. CIRCOR shares closed at $47.22 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $90 to $100. Nike shares closed at $88.48 on Monday.
  • Macquarie cut the price target for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from $34 to $25. Alcoa shares closed at $22.30 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) price target from $207 to $176. 3M shares closed at $169.19 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $220 to $245. Air Products shares closed at $228.31 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) price target from $55 to $53. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $50.26 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $233 to $239. Apple shares closed at $200.02 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

