10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $70 to $76. LYFT shares closed at $62.00 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $325 to $364. Cooper Companies shares closed at $340.00 on Monday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $195 to $212. Constellation shares closed at $196.09 on Monday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $285 to $250. SVB Financial shares closed at $223.36 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) price target from $110 to $136. Equifax shares closed at $135.83 on Monday.
- Loop Capital cut the price target for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from $70 to $62. PACCAR shares closed at $72.24 on Monday.
- Janney Capital raised the price target for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) from $200 to $270. BIO-TECHNE shares closed at $209.26 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) price target from $75 to $112. Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $108.85 on Monday.
- UBS cut the price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $65 to $33. Nordstrom shares closed at $31.49 on Monday.
- Jefferies lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $56 to $40. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $40.04 on Monday.
