10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2019 9:49am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $70 to $76. LYFT shares closed at $62.00 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $325 to $364. Cooper Companies shares closed at $340.00 on Monday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $195 to $212. Constellation shares closed at $196.09 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $285 to $250. SVB Financial shares closed at $223.36 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) price target from $110 to $136. Equifax shares closed at $135.83 on Monday.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from $70 to $62. PACCAR shares closed at $72.24 on Monday.
  • Janney Capital raised the price target for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) from $200 to $270. BIO-TECHNE shares closed at $209.26 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) price target from $75 to $112. Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $108.85 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $65 to $33. Nordstrom shares closed at $31.49 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $56 to $40. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $40.04 on Monday.

