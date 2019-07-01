10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Buckingham Research raised the price target for Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) from $18 to $24. Valvoline shares closed at $19.53 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) from $94 to $89. BOK Financial shares closed at $75.48 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) from $16 to $18. JinkoSolar shares closed at $21.69 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target on GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ: GSKY) from $15 to $11. GreenSky shares closed at $12.29 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) price target from $20 to $17.5. SolarWinds shares closed at $18.34 on Friday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from $111 to $120. Zoetis shares closed at $113.49 on Friday.
- Barclays cut the price target for SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from $18 to $13. SM Energy shares closed at $12.52 on Friday.
- Berenberg lowered Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) price target from $60 to $48. Carnival shares closed at $46.55 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from $48 to $62. Anaplan shares closed at $50.47 on Friday.
- Baird boosted Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) price target from $64 to $86. Generac shares closed at $69.41 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.