10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Barclays raised Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $225 to $310. Shopify shares closed at $328.01 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $158 to $172. Deere shares closed at $162.76 on Thursday.
- Wedbush cut the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $130 to $125. Darden shares closed at $118.67 on Thursday.
- Nomura cut the price target for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from $60 to $52. Carnival shares closed at $48.80 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target for Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from $50 to $62. Catalent shares closed at $50.28 on Thursday.
- Berenberg cut Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) price target from $35 to $27. Intersect ENT shares closed at $23.62 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $180 to $220. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $167.99 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from $150 to $175. Iqvia shares closed at $154.52 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from $31 to $39. SeaWorld shares closed at $29.20 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) price target from $85 to $100. Tyson shares closed at $78.63 on Thursday.
