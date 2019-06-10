Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2019 9:01am   Comments
  • Evercore ISI Group raised Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) price target from $26 to $28. Invitation Homes shares closed at $26.65 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from $30 to $8. At Home shares closed at $7.61 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII) from $34 to $36. Federated Investors shares closed at $31.76 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $101 to $114. Analog Devices shares closed at $100.69 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from $18 to $23. Redfin shares closed at $16.85 on Friday.

